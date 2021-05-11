Hurricane that hit Louisiana in 2020 was Category 3, not 2

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Zeta, which swept through southeast Louisiana at the tail end of the 2020 hurricane season, has been upgraded to a major, Category 3 storm at Louisiana landfall, according to a federal report released Tuesday that underscored the intensity of the already record-breaking storm season.

The report by the National Hurricane Center said the storm led to five direct deaths and $4.4 billion dollars in damage in the United States. It also brought with it storm surge as high as 10 feet (3 meters) in Mississippi and parts of Alabama and some areas saw as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain. However, the NHC noted that Zeta was such a fast-moving storm that flooding associated with it was minimal.

Zeta was a late-season hurricane that first made landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula as a Category 1 and then again near Cocodrie, Louisiana, on October 28, punctuating a season that already battered southern Louisiana. In addition to Zeta, the other hurricanes that achieved major status include Laura, Delta, Teddy, Epsilon, Eta and Iota. Of those, Delta, Laura, Eta and Iota were the most damaging with Laura and Delta battering southwest Louisiana and Eta and Iota hammering Central America.