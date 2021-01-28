Hurt California inmate firefighter released from ICE hold

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — An injured California inmate firefighter has been released from federal immigration detention and is home with his parents and sister for the first time since his arrest more than two decades ago when he was age 16, his attorney said Thursday.

Bounchan Keola, now 39, was hurt when a tree fell on him while he was helping fight a deadly wildfire southwest of Redding in Northern California in early October.

He was released from a California state prison two weeks later but was immediately picked up by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under a cooperation agreement despite the state's so-called immigrant sanctuary law.

Keola was freed Wednesday under a court precedent that says detainees can't be held indefinitely if they can't be deported and if they aren't dangerous or a flight risk, said Anoop Prasad, an attorney with the Immigrant Rights Program of the Asian Law Caucus.

In this case, his native country of Laos won't issue travel documents, Prasad said.

“He’s never had a birth certificate or a passport and legally he doesn’t have citizenship in any country,” Prasad said.