Husband of teacher killed in Texas school shooting dies 'due to grief,' family reports

The husband of one of the fourth-grade teachers killed in the Uvalde school shooting Tuesday has died, according to multiple news reports.

Irma Garcia, who was a 23-year veteran teacher at Robb Elementary School, was killed after an 18-year-old gunman entered the campus, barricaded himself in a fourth-grade classroom and fired dozens of shots — killing 19 students, Garcia and another teacher.

Garcia’s husband, Joe, reportedly suffered a fatal heart attack shortly after Irma’s passing, according to Ernie Zuniga, of KABB FOX San Antonio.

Zuniga said the pair had been together since high school and married for 24 years.

The Garcias shared four children together and loved barbecuing, Irma Garcia wrote in her biography on the Uvalde school district’s website.

The couple leaves behind their son Cristian, who was completing Marine boot camp earlier in the year; Jose, who attends Texas State University; Lyliana, a high schooler; and Alysandra, a middle school student.

Twitter user “@Fuhknjo,” who said he is the pair’s nephew and tweeted about Irma’s death earlier in the week, confirmed the news about Joe.

“EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief, i truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling, PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy,” they tweeted.

Another user, Yesennia Nevarez, also said Irma Garcia was her aunt and in a screenshotted notes message said she hopes “no other family has to be hurt like this again.”

“My little town is very tight know and I know many of her sweet students didn’t make it. I’m so sorry this happened to such innocent and beautiful souls,” the twitter user wrote Wednesday night. “I know [my aunt] would’ve done anything to have seen them grow and prosper.”

