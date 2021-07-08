Hutchinson takes over governors group as virus resurges

Hutchinson this week kicked a series of town hall-style “conversations" he'll hold around the state aimed at encouraging people to get vaccinated. The first one was scheduled in Lonoke County, a rural county outside Little Rock where a little over a third of the population is fully vaccinated.

As in other red states, Arkansas’ ability to impose new restrictions because of the latest surge have been curbed by lawmakers angry about restrictions imposed last year. The measures approved by the majority-Republican Legislature include a ban on mask mandates or vaccine requirements by government entities, including schools.

The forums follow other efforts to encourage vaccinations that have had limited success. That included an incentive — offering lottery tickets or gift certificates for hunting and fishing licenses for those who get the shots — that so far has had few takers.

“There's not much more I can do from a weekly news conference or a daily news conference from the state Capitol," he said. “I want to get out in the community because it's each community and local leadership that can greatly expand on what we're trying to do at the state and national level."