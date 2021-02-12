'I am a child!' Pepper spray reflects policing of Black kids

A study published in the journal Pediatrics in late 2020 found Black children and teens were six times as likely to die from police gunfire as white children. It analyzed data from police use of force in situations involving young people between the ages of 12 and 17 from 2003 to 2018.

“Black children have really been seen as older, more culpable, less amenable to rehabilitation and less worthy of the Western notions of innocence and the Western notions of childhood,” Henning said.

The headlines from Rochester were deeply personal for Mando Avery, whose 7-year-old son was hit by pepper spray from a police officer aiming at someone else during a protest in Seattle last summer. The spray left the boy's face and chest painful and swollen from chemical burns for several days, and even required a visit to the ER. He's since had nightmares and now fears police. Small things can bring back bad memories, like using a spray bottle to do the boy's hair.

“Their innocence goes away much, much sooner,” he said. “What kind of temper tantrum leads to handcuffing a child?”

In the Rochester case, the girl's mother called police on Jan. 29 after an argument with her spouse, and said she asked officers to call mental health services when her daughter grew increasingly upset.