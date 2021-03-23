 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'I don't need to wait another minute,' Biden says of pushing gun reforms in wake of mass shootings
View Comments
alert special report

'I don't need to wait another minute,' Biden says of pushing gun reforms in wake of mass shootings

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

Today is the 63rd day of the Biden presidency. Here's the latest.

Get caught up with the latest headlines, Cabinet updates, policy progress and more: 

***

TOP STORY

Biden

President Joe Biden speaks about the shooting in Boulder, Colo., Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. 

Biden pushes House-passed gun reforms in the wake of Colorado mass shooting

President Joe Biden said Tuesday he would do everything in his power to keep Americans safe following the latest mass shooting in Colorado and pushed a pair of House-passed gun reforms, including a universal background checks measure and an assault weapons ban.

Biden, after acknowledging there were still outstanding details to be learned about Monday's massacre, insisted that enough was known to make an ardent call for new gun control.

"I don't need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common sense steps that will save lives in the future," he said in remarks from the White House.

He listed a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, as well as strengthening the background check system by closing loopholes, as areas he would like to see Congress act. Read more:

OTHER TOP HEADLINES

***

CABINET UPDATE

+2
Biden Cabinet near complete but hundreds of jobs still open

Biden Cabinet near complete but hundreds of jobs still open

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s Cabinet is nearly complete with the confirmation of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. But the work of building his administration is just beginning, as Biden has hundreds of key presidential appointments to make to fill out the federal government.

***

2022 LOOKAHEAD

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Boulder supermarket shooter ID'd as 21-year-old man

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News