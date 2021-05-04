'I have to help,' says sailor who rescued migrants at sea

Foy and another young sailor who was also out hiking and is in basic training as a Navy SEAL recruit were among the first to respond to the accident Sunday.

“We saw a lot of debris and a lot of people still in the water and nobody was out there helping other than two or three of the park rangers and there were three of four civilians in about ankle-deep water trying to get people out as well,” Foy said. “There was a lot of people without life preservers.”

Foy, who teaches water rescue for the Navy, asked the sailor if he was comfortable and a strong enough swimmer to get past the high surf. He assured him he was. The two stood for a second on a rise to see what was happening and then quickly drew up what he called the “game plan.”

“We could hear people frantic, kind of chaos, screaming,” Foy said, adding that the cries for help were muffled by the sound of the waves crashing onto the rocks.

Once they reached the shore, Foy asked another man standing there to direct them to the people after they swam past the pounding surf.