'I thought we were done': Parts fall from sky in plane scare

A United Airlines plane with smoke trailing from its right side is seen heading east towards Denver International Airport, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 in Broomfield, Colo . Debris from a United Airlines plane fell onto Denver suburbs during an emergency landing Saturday, with one very large piece that appears to be part of the engine narrowly missing a home.
A commercial airliner dropped debris in Colorado neighborhoods during an emergency landing Saturday.
People look over debris that fell off a plane that shed parts over a neighborhood in Broomfield, Colo., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. The plane was making an emergency landing at nearby Denver International Airport.
Kirby Klements talks about a piece of debris that crushed his pickup truck parked next to his home in Broomfield, Colo., as the plane shed parts while making an emergency landing at nearby Denver International Airport Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
The rain gutter on the home of Kirby Klements hangs down after a piece of debris from an airplane crushed his pickup truck parked next to the home in Broomfield, Colo., as the plane shed parts while making an emergency landing at nearby Denver International Airport Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
A North Metro Fire Department investigator heads up Elmwood Street to view damage from debris that fell from a commercial passenger plane in Broomfield, Colo., as the plane shed parts while making an emergency landing at nearby Denver International Airport Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
A piece of commercial airplane debris is surrounded by police tape where it landed along Midway Boulevard in Broomfield, Colo., as the plane shed parts while making an emergency landing at nearby Denver International Airport Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
A piece of debris from a passenger airplane sits on the lawn of a home in Broomfield, Colo., after the plane shed parts while making an emergency landing at nearby Denver International Airport Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
Neighbors gather on the lawn next to the home of Kirby Klements after a piece of debris crushed the man's pickup truck parked next to his home in Broomfield, Colo., as a passenger plane shed parts while making an emergency landing at nearby Denver International Airport Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
In this photo provided by the Broomfield Police Department on Twitter, debris is scattered in the front yard of a house at near 13th and Elmwood, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Broomfield, Colo. A commercial airliner dropped debris in Colorado neighborhoods during an emergency landing Saturday. The Broomfield Police Department said on Twitter that the plane landed safely at Denver International Airport and that no injuries had been reported from the incident.
A piece of an airplane engine is seen in the median along Sheridan Boulevard near E. 13th Avenue, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Broomfield, Colo. Debris from a United Airlines plane fell onto Denver suburbs during an emergency landing Saturday after one of its engines suffered a catastrophic failure and rained pieces of the engine casing on a neighborhood where it narrowly missed a home.
In this photo provided by the Broomfield Police Department on Twitter, debris is scattered across the turf field at Commons Park, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Broomfield, Colo. The police ask that the area be avoided if possible. A commercial airliner dropped debris in Colorado neighborhoods during an emergency landing Saturday. The Broomfield Police Department said on Twitter that the plane landed safely at Denver International Airport and that no injuries had been reported from the incident.
In this photo provided by the Broomfield Police Department on Twitter, a piece of debris from a plane is seen on a turf field at Commons Park, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Broomfield, Colo. The police ask that the area be avoided if possible. A commercial airliner dropped debris in Colorado neighborhoods during an emergency landing Saturday. The Broomfield Police Department said on Twitter that the plane landed safely at Denver International Airport and that no injuries had been reported from the incident.
A piece of debris from a commercial airplane is marked off by police tape where it landed along Midway Boulevard in Broomfield, Colo., as the plane shed parts while making an emergency landing at nearby Denver International Airport Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
Neighbors gather on the lawn next to the home of Kirby Klements after a piece of debris from an airplane crushed the man's pickup truck parked next to his home in Broomfield, Colo., as the plane shed parts while making an emergency landing at nearby Denver International Airport Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
This photo released by Broomfield Police Department on Twitter shows debris from a commercial airliner that narrowly missed a home as it fell onto Denver suburbs during an emergency landing Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Broomfield, Colo. Authorities said nobody aboard or on the ground was reported hurt. The Broomfield Police Department said on Twitter that the plane landed safely at Denver International Airport.
A North Metro firefighter walks past airplane debris on Elmwood St. near E. 13th Avenue, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Broomfield, Colo. Debris from a United Airlines plane fell onto Denver suburbs during an emergency landing Saturday after one of its engines suffered a catastrophic failure and rained pieces of the engine casing on a neighborhood where it narrowly missed a home.
A man walks past airplane parts scattered on a soccer field at Broomfield Commons Park, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Broomfield, Colo. Debris from a United Airlines plane fell onto Denver suburbs during an emergency landing Saturday after one of its engines suffered a catastrophic failure and rained pieces of the engine casing on a neighborhood where it narrowly missed a home.
A piece of debris from a commercial airplane is surrounded by police tape on a strip along Midway Boulevard in Broomfield, Colo., after the plane shed parts while making an emergency landing at nearby Denver International Airport Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
A North Metro firefighter walks past a large piece of an airplane engine in the front yard of a home on Elmwood Street near E. 13th Avenue, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Broomfield, Colo. Debris from a United Airlines plane fell onto Denver suburbs during an emergency landing Saturday after one of its engines suffered a catastrophic failure and rained pieces of the engine casing on a neighborhood where it narrowly missed a home.
Fire officials walk up Elmwood Street to see where a piece of debris from a passenger airplane crushed a pickup truck parked next to a home in Broomfield, Colo., as the plane shed parts while making an emergency landing at nearby Denver International Airport Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
A National Transportation Safety Board investigator talks on his mobile device in the street near a home peppered by parts from a plane as it was making an emergency landing at nearby Denver International Airport Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Broomfield, Colo.
A National Transportation Safety Board investigator exits his vehicle near a home peppered by parts from a plane as it was making an emergency landing at nearby Denver International Airport Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Broomfield, Colo.
A Broomfield, Colo., Police Department vehicle blocks access to the street on which a home was peppered by parts from a plane as it was making an emergency landing at nearby Denver International Airport Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Broomfield, Colo.
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and DAVID ZALUBOWSKI
Associated Press
BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — David Delucia was settling back into his airplane seat and starting to relax on his way to a long-awaited vacation when a huge explosion and flash of light interrupted an in-flight announcement and put him in survival mode.
The Boeing 777-200, headed from Denver to Honolulu on Saturday with 231 passengers and 10 crew aboard, suffered a catastrophic failure in its right engine and flames erupted under the wing as the plane began to lose altitude.
As Delucia and his wife prepared for the worst, people in this Denver suburb reacted in horror as huge pieces of the engine casing and chunks of fiberglass rained down on a sports fields and on streets and lawns, just missing one home and crushing a truck. The explosion, visible from the ground, left a trail of black smoke in the sky, and tiny pieces of insulation filled the air like ash.
The plane landed safely at Denver International Airport, and no one on board or on the ground was hurt, authorities said. But both those in the air and on the ground were deeply shaken.
“When it initially happened, I thought we were done. I thought we were going down,” said Delucia, who stuffed his wallet in his pocket so he could be easily identified if the plane did go down. “The pilot did an amazing job. It was pretty unnerving.”
The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the airplane experienced a right-engine failure shortly after takeoff.