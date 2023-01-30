Icy conditions in the South; 7th Memphis officer disciplined; 'Laverne & Shirley' actor Cindy Williams dies | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for parts of north Texas and forecasters said ice could accumulate in Oklahoma, Arkansas and stretch east into the Deep South and Midwest this week.

» Memphis police say two more officers involved in the arrest, beating and death of Tyre Nichols have been disciplined. Five Memphis officers already had been fired and charged in the Jan. 7 arrest of Nichols, who was Black.

» Prosecutors are scheduled to file involuntary manslaughter charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal on the set of a Western movie in 2021.

» Pakistani officials say a suicide bombing that killed dozens of policemen at a mosque in a government compound in northwest Pakistan reflects serious “security lapses.”

» Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall’s Laverne on the popular sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” has died. She was 75.

» Multiple news reports say Manhattan prosecutors have convened a new grand jury to hear evidence in a probe of payments made to keep two women quiet about alleged affairs with former President Donald Trump.

» A Chicago prosecutor is dropping sex-abuse charges against singer R. Kelly. The decision follows federal convictions in two different courts that ensure the disgraced R&B star will be locked up for decades.

» In sports, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a serious injury, Dallas Mavs Luka Doncic hits for 53, Vancouver trades their captain Bo Horvat, and two terrific college basketball games in Texas.

From the original version of Hot off the Wire:

» President Joe Biden went to Baltimore to visit an aging rail tunnel that's slated to be replaced with help from bipartisan infrastructure legislation he signed in 2021.

» The House Oversight Committee is set to hear testimony from former Twitter employees involved in the social media platform’s handling of reporting on President Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

» A sixth Memphis Police Department officer has been disciplined for his involvement in the brutal beating and arrest of Tyre Nichols.

» A Detroit-area doctor has been sentenced to nearly 17 years in federal prison and ordered to pay $30 million.

» The Ukrainian presidential office says Russian shelling has killed at least five people and wounded 13 others over the past 24 hours.

» Hall of Fame forward Bobby Hull, who helped the Chicago Blackhawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup Final, has died. Hull was 84.

» Barrett Strong, one of Motown’s founding artists and most gifted songwriters who sang lead on the company’s breakthrough single “Money (That’s What I Want)” and later collaborated on such classics as “I Heard It Through the Grapevine" and “War,” has died. He was 81.

» T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, anchors at the afternoon extension of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” are leaving the network. Their romance was revealed when photos of them holding hands and spending time together surfaced in November.

» The U.S. population center is on track this decade to take a southern swerve for the first time in history.

» A silent frustration has been brewing about an age-old practice of tipping, and many people think it's getting out of hand.

» On this week's AP Religion Roundup, Pope Francis says homosexuality is sin but not a crime, protests against Quran desecrations erupt across the Middle East, and a group of young Jewish rescuers are commemorated on Holocaust Remembrance Day.