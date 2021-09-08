Ida and COVID-19: 'Twin-demic' slams Louisiana hospitals

Burnell has been an emergency physician for almost 30 years, and he said this is among the worst storms he’s been through, arriving as it did just as the state’s COVID deaths soared.

“We have the perfect twin-demic going on,” Burnell said. “This could not have happened at a worse time. Mother Nature was not kind to us.”

Terrebonne General was so badly damaged it remains closed, save a makeshift emergency room set up in tents across the street. The ER at Chabert has reopened, but the generator still trips every so often, briefly leaving the hospital in darkness. Medical staff are trying to patch the holes, sweep up the debris, wipe down the floors and begin the process of recovery. But what awaits them on the other side is grim.

Several days after the storm, patients came in seeking help for issues unrelated to the coronavirus. Some were diabetic and hadn’t been able to take insulin for days. Four tested positive for COVID.

Nurses are frustrated that people in their own community, whom they’ve known for years, are refusing to get vaccinated. The state’s vaccination rate is only around 43%. And the relentlessness of the virus won’t end when the power comes back on.

“It’s daunting, it’s very daunting,” said Semere. “When we get this hospital up and running again, we’re still going to be in a crisis.”

