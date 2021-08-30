 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ida blacks out New Orleans, pushes floods inland; rockets hit homes in Kabul; Lake Tahoe towns threatened
0 Comments
alert

Ida blacks out New Orleans, pushes floods inland; rockets hit homes in Kabul; Lake Tahoe towns threatened

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Today is Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Hurricane Ida gradually weakened to a Category 1 hurricane overnight, and now to a tropical storm, as damaging hurricane-force winds continue. CNN's Pedram Javaheri has the latest.

New Orleans blacked out as Ida floods Louisiana, Mississippi

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida became a tropical storm as its top winds slowed over Mississippi on Monday, 16 hours after blowing ashore in Louisiana as one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. mainland. Ida pushed so much water into the mouth of the Mississippi that it reversed the flow of the mighty river and blacked out New Orleans, taking down backup electricity for the city's crucial pumping system.

Torrential rain kept falling Monday as the storm slowly moved north, with up to two feet (60 cms) expected in places, and reports of flooded roads and homes multiplied. Destructive winds and water already had a catastrophic impact along the southeast coast of Louisiana, and life-threatening river flooding continued well inland, the National Hurricane Center said.

***

Afghanistan

Journalists take photos of a vehicle damaged by a rocket attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Rockets struck a neighborhood near Kabul's international airport on Monday amid the ongoing U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. It wasn't immediately clear who launched them. Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi

Rockets fired at Kabul airport amid US withdrawal hit homes

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Rocket fire apparently targeting Kabul's international airport struck a nearby neighborhood on Monday, the eve of the deadline for American troops to withdraw from the country’s longest war after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

The rockets did not halt the steady stream of U.S. military C-17 cargo jets taking off and landing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in the Afghan capital. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Last week, the Islamic State group launched a devastating suicide bombing at one of the airport gates that killed at least 169 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members.

***

Western Wildfires

A firefighter is dwarfed by an aerial drop at the the Chaparral Fire in Murrieta which still blazes, Sunday, August 29, 2021. Several homes appear to be evacuated in the area. 

Lake Tahoe threatened by massive fire, more ordered to flee

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Fire officials ordered more evacuations around the Tahoe Basin as a two-week old blaze encroached on the threatened mountain towns surrounding glimmering Lake Tahoe.

By nightfall, all residents on the California side of the Lake Tahoe Basin were warned to evacuate the region, after fire officials had stressed for days that protecting the area was their top firefighting priority.

“Today’s been a rough day and there’s no bones about it,” Jeff Marsoleis, forest supervisor for El Dorado National Forest, said Sunday evening. A few days ago, he thought crews could halt the Caldor Fire's eastern progress, but “today it let loose.”

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

Top headlines this morning: Aug. 30

+22
Ida weakens as rescues begin and damage checked in Louisiana
National
AP

Ida weakens as rescues begin and damage checked in Louisiana

  • By REBECCA SANTANA, KEVIN McGILL and JANET McCONNAUGHEY Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida became a tropical storm as its top winds slowed over Mississippi on Monday, while across southeast Louisiana residents waited for daylight to be rescued from floodwaters and see how much damage was caused by one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. mainland.

+5
White House: US has capacity to evacuate remaining Americans
National Politics
AP

White House: US has capacity to evacuate remaining Americans

  • By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has the capacity to evacuate the approximately 300 U.S. citizens remaining in Afghanistan who want to leave before President Joe Biden's Tuesday deadline, senior administration officials said, as rocket fire in Kabul and another U.S. drone strike against suspected Islamic State militants underscored the grave threat in the war's final days.

+15
Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan
National Politics
AP

Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan

  • By AAMER MADHANI Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (AP) — In hushed reverence, President Joe Biden stood witness with grieving families Sunday under a gray sky as, one by one, the remains of 13 U.S. troops killed in the Kabul suicide bombing were removed with solemnity from a military aircraft that brought them home.

+3
Records rebut claims of unequal treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
National Politics
AP

Records rebut claims of unequal treatment of Jan. 6 rioters

  • By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER, MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and JACQUES BILLEAUD Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

It's a common refrain from some of those charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and their Republican allies: The Justice Department is treating them harshly because of their political views while those arrested during last year's protests over racial injustice were given leniency.

+7
Lake Tahoe threatened by massive fire, more ordered to flee
National
AP

Lake Tahoe threatened by massive fire, more ordered to flee

  • Updated
  • 0

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Fire officials ordered more evacuations around the Tahoe Basin as a two-week old blaze encroached on the threatened mountain towns surrounding glimmering Lake Tahoe.

Abbas, Israel's Gantz hold new high-level talks, urged by US
World

Abbas, Israel's Gantz hold new high-level talks, urged by US

  • Updated
  • 0

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's defense minister has held talks with the Palestinian president in the occupied West Bank, the first high-level meeti…

+3
SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station
National
AP

SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station

  • By MARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A SpaceX shipment of ants, avocados and a human-sized robotic arm rocketed toward the International Space Station on Sunday.

+7
Actor Ed Asner, TV's blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91
National
AP

Actor Ed Asner, TV's blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

  • By MARCELA ISAZA Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” died Sunday. He was 91.

+8
Patrick Cantlay delivers clutch putting for signature win
Sports

Patrick Cantlay delivers clutch putting for signature win

  • By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — No one ever questioned that Patrick Cantlay had the chops to be among golf's elite.

+8
Messi era begins as PSG beats Reims; Mbappe scores 2
National
AP

Messi era begins as PSG beats Reims; Mbappe scores 2

  • By JEROME PUGMIRE AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

The Lionel Messi era has begun at Paris Saint-Germain, without a goal for the Argentine superstar but plenty of adulation and fanfare.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Belgium Art Installation Borealis

Two people embrace in a public square as they watch an art installation by artist Dan Acher called Borealis in the center of Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Aug. 29. 2021. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

+15
Today in history: Aug. 30

Today in history: Aug. 30

In 1967, the Senate confirmed the appointment of Thurgood Marshall as the first Black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, and more events that …

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghan health system at risk of collapse

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News