Ida-hit oil industry port sustains less damage than feared

“We have to get things back up and moving for the energy needs of this country. We need them here, but the rest of the country needs it as well,” Chiasson said.

News of better-than-expected damage assessment at Port Fourchon was another sign that the industry was starting its rebound from Ida.

As Ida approached, refineries representing almost 15% of total U.S. capacity shut down. Some are already running at partial loads, and energy researcher IHS Markit forecast Wednesday that nearly half of them will be at full production within about 10 days. However, IHS estimated that nearly one-third of the affected capacity will be down for longer than three weeks.

According to Interior Department figures, crews returned to about 100 oil and gas platforms in the Gulf between Tuesday and Thursday, out of 560 that are ordinarily staffed.

“This is the first light at the end of the tunnel for recovery,” Yahya said. “We were worried about companies being able to get workers back on the facilities.”

Yahya said obstacles remain. Some helicopter companies haven’t resumed carrying oil workers to offshore platforms. Some of the oil workers might be unavailable because they are dealing with flooded or damaged homes. And Fourchon hasn't yet returned to operations.