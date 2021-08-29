Ida leaves at least 1 dead and more than a million without power as it slows to a near standstill over Louisiana

"Before going into this storm, our hospital was already almost at capacity," Ochsner Health System's Dr. Derek Smith told CNN. "We know the coming hours are going to be even more of a test."

The hospital, which is near New Orleans, is running on generators, and staff there have been locked in -- sleeping on air mattresses and working around the clock to care for patients, Smith said.

Hattiesburg, Mississippi, hadn't yet felt the worst of Ida when Mayor Toby Barker spoke to CNN Sunday night, but officials there were bracing for damage from the storm and stress on their hospitals.

"We know that both our hospitals are at capacity because of Covid, and we really need everyone tonight just to make good decisions," Barker said.

The storm has also impacted access for rescuers to get in and residents to get out.

The Kerner Swing Bridge in Jefferson Parish was hit by a barge Sunday as Ida beat down on Louisiana, according to the parish government, prompting officials to warn residents it may not be safe to drive across.