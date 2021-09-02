Ida live updates: At least 11 deaths in basements in NYC

The National Weather Service began warning early Monday about 3 to 6 inches of rain and “considerable flash flooding” from the mid-Atlantic to southern New England from Ida’s remnants.

By Tuesday afternoon meteorologists were warning of “high risk” of excessive rainfall, raising the total expected to 3 to 8 inches of rain.

The weather service warned of “significant and life-threatening flash flooding” in the region especially in cities, starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and repeated the warning through Wednesday afternoon.

———

NEW YORK — State and city officials are calling Wednesday’s downpour unprecedented and unforeseen. At least nine people died in New York City, many of whom were trapped in flooded basements.

“We did not know that between 8:50 and 9:50 p.m. last night, that the heavens would literally open up and bring Niagara Falls level of water to the streets of New York,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a briefing in Queens.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said weather projections failed to predict such a cataclysmic downpour. “We’re getting from the very best experts projections that then are made a mockery of in a matter of minutes,” he said.