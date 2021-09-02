Ida live updates: New Jersey reports 23 storm-related deaths

It was one of several suspected tornadoes that touched down in the Philadelphia suburbs. The governor’s office said three areas of neighboring Bucks County, as well as Chester County, had suspected tornado damage. The weather service was surveying those areas.

Elsewhere in the state, Scranton saw its “wettest day on record,” according to the governor’s office, Harrisburg and Altoona had their third-wettest days, and several waterways in southeastern Pennsylvania set records for flooding.

More than 67,000 customers statewide remained without power Thursday, according to poweroutage.us which tracks outages nationwide.

NEW YORK — At least 12 people have died in New York City in flooding caused by the remnants of Ida.

All but one of the people killed in the flooding so far were in basement apartments. Another man was found in a car on the flooded Grand Central Parkway in Queens.

Police said they found the bodies of three of the people around noon in a flooded basement near Kissena Park in Queens when they responded to a 911 call.

The chief of the NYPD’s community affairs bureau, Jeffrey Maddrey, said officers were going to door-to-door searching for people trapped or killed.