Ida live updates: NJ tornado reached EF-3 rating, NWS says

Water had rushed into the parking garage and outdoor pool areas around the Park Towne Place apartments Thursday. The complex is about 500 feet from the bank of the Schuylkill River.

Representatives from the Philadelphia Red Cross chapter were responding to try to help residents find temporary shelter.

The management said power to the buildings was being shut off and the doors would be locked. They did not say how long they expected the evacuation to last. A phone call to a number listed for the apartments was not answered Thursday.

———

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden says extreme storms like Ida are a reminder that the climate crisis is real and the nation needs to be better prepared.

Biden sought to assure residents in the Northeast on Thursday that federal first responders are on the ground to help clean up after Ida’s record rainfall and flooding.

The president spoke to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, and planned to also speak with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.

He says he made clear to the governors that the Federal Emergency Management Agency “is on the ground.”