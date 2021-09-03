Ida: Narrow escapes, deadly delays and a husband's sacrifice

Hsu described his former wife as a "very kind and lovable person."

LAFITTE, La.

Nora Indovina was desperate to find someone to evacuate her mother before Hurricane Ida came ashore — and thought she had succeeded.

"Last time we talked, I told her to get her stuff together because they're coming to get you," Indovina said. "I guess they couldn't get to her."

Emily Boffone, 55, became trapped in her Lafitte home and died in the floodwaters. Her two beloved dogs survived the storm.

Boffone had worked for the Jefferson Parish sheriff's office, first in tax collection and later at booking intake, before retiring five years ago.

She had decided to ride out Ida because her neighbor was also staying, and she thought he could help her in an emergency, Indovina said. But the water rose so fast on Sunday that the neighbor wasn't able to get to her.