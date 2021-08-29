Ida slams Louisiana hospitals brimming with virus patients

Officials said Sunday they have been making the rounds and talking to staff in the hospitals — often referred to as the “A Team” because they’re the ones that go into lockdown when a hurricane arrives and work until the storm passes and they can be relieved. The hurricane comes on top of the year and a half long pandemic that has been an amazing stress on health care workers, and many are sad and frustrated.

“Folks realize they got a job to do. There are people who need to be cared for,” Thomas said. “But it does take a toll.”

Dr. Jeff Elder, medical director for emergency management at LCMC Health, said the system’s six hospitals went into lockdown mode Sunday. Employees were going to stay at the hospitals for the duration of the storm arrived Saturday and early Sunday and would sleep there.

Elder said one of the first things their hospitals do when storms arrive is discharge patients who are able to leave. However, the patient load is high because of the pandemic so they’re not able to reduce by much. He said the hospitals in the system are more robust since 2005’s Hurricane Katrina.