Ida Updates: Gov. Edwards: 191 rescued with efforts ongoing

“There are an awful lot of unknowns right now. There are certainly more questions than answers. I can’t tell you when power is going to be restored. I can’t tell you when all the debris is going to be cleaned up and repairs made and so forth. What I can tell you is we’re going to work hard every single day to deliver as much assistance as we possibly can.”

He noted that cell service is being restored quickly by AT&T and others that suffered outages. He said most of the communication problems experienced in the early hours of the storm and its aftermath have been remedied.

“Right now the overwhelming majority of communications that need to take place are happening.”

———

GRAND ISLE, La. — There was a hopeful sign Monday from firefighters and others who rode out the storm on Grand Isle, Louisiana – in the bullseye of Hurricane Ida, a Louisiana sheriff said.

“As best we can tell about 40 people stayed on the island. Probably not a good decision,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “We’re not aware of any loss of life ... I’m quite certain that any immediate rescues have been made.”