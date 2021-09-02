Ida updates: More than a dozen deaths after Ida remnants slam Northeast

Deborah Torres, who lives on the first floor of a building where three people died in a basement apartment in New York City's Queens borough, said water rapidly filled her own apartment to her knees. The landlord frantically urged her neighbors below to get out, she said.

"The water pressure was so fast and strong, so I think they couldn't open the door either way because this is like a pool," she said. "I don't know how that happened. It was so fast."

The ferocious storm also spawned tornadoes, including one that ripped apart homes and toppled silos in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, south of Philadelphia.

Water from record rainfall cascaded into New York City subway tunnels, trapping at least 17 trains and forcing the cancelation of service throughout the night and early morning. Videos online showed riders standing on seats in cars filled with water. All riders were evacuated safely, officials said.

Thursday morning, the nation's largest city was slow to recover from catastrophic flooding that was reminiscent of Superstorm Sandy in 2012.