Ida Updates: Neighboring states send assistance to Louisiana

Edwards said the state will soon be transitioning into a “grid search” of the hardest hit areas, going to search every single home on each street to determine if anyone is home and needing assistance.

“Then, to make sure that we’ve adequately covered the area, we’ll go back and do a secondary search,” he said. “But what we did mostly to date today was try to catch up on the 911 calls. So we were actively partnered with local authorities and going out and doing search and rescue at individual addresses where we know people had called for help.”

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards urged evacuees not to try to return home, citing the widespread power outages, road closures and other dangerous conditions.

“There are an awful lot of unknowns right now. There are certainly more questions than answers. I can’t tell you when power is going to be restored. I can’t tell you when all the debris is going to be cleaned up and repairs made and so forth. What I can tell you is we’re going to work hard every single day to deliver as much assistance as we possibly can.”