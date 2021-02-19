Idaho bill to outlaw demonstrating at private homes advances

Law enforcement agencies support the bill.

“There’s a lot of turmoil over this last year, 2020 especially,” Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said. “But that agitation should not be taken to people's individual homes.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho opposed the bill, saying it violated free speech rights and would be challenged in court if it became law. Chaney said the bill is modeled after an Arizona law that has been enforced for about 30 years.

Some who testified said they went to demonstrate at homes because they said their ability to protest at public meetings had been limited as government entities started holding meetings online to avoid spreading the virus.

“Why would I feel the need to go to their personal residences? It's because I'm not being heard,” Del Chapel said. “That's why. I'm not being heard. And when I feel like I'm not being heard, I'm going to go someplace where I can be heard.”