Idaho ends Powerball in state, fearing foreign participation

Anderson tried to convince lawmakers to make the change in state law by assuring them that a country like China — with a different legal system than the the U.S., Australia and Britain — would never be allowed to join.

Republican Rep. Bruce Skaug said he was troubled about the $3 million annually that is spent on advertising to convince people to play Powerball. He proposed the motion that killed the legislation.

“What we've got is 32 years of Idahoans being able to participate voluntarily in a lottery game of their choice,” Anderson said after the vote. “Thirty-two years it's been OK, now it's not. It's very troubling.”

Anderson said that Powerball will end in Idaho on Aug. 23 because of the vote.

He warned that besides the money that Idaho schools will lose, the state will face “untold amounts in expenses to unwind all the advertising commitments we have for billboards and point-of-sale materials and everything else. This is going to be very expensive for the people of Idaho.”

Officials at the Multi-State Lottery Association in an email declined comment about the Idaho Powerball decision.

This story has been corrected to show the legislation was killed with a 10-4 vote, not with a voice vote.

