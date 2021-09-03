Idaho hospitals nearly buckling in relentless COVID surge

Lisa Owens' 48-year-old stepbrother, Jeff Owens, has been in the Boise hospital's ICU since early August.

“My kids call him the ‘Candy Man’ because he always brings candy when he comes,” Lisa Owens said. “He really is this kind, loving, jovial person, and I wish with all my heart that he’d gotten vaccinated.”

She's vaccinated, along with about half of her extended family. But Jeff Owens, their aunt and uncle, Jeff’s daughter and a few others are not. Her stepbrother likely caught COVID-19 from the aunt and uncle, Lisa Owens said. The aunt was hospitalized — she developed blood clots from the virus — but has since recovered.

If anything, those experiences entrenched other relatives in their anti-vaccination beliefs, Owens said.

“Sure, they see Jeff in the hospital, but they also see his aunt and uncle, and they’re OK. The last update we had is even if he does recover, he’s looking at eight months of rehab,” she said. “If he pulls through, I’m going to march him into the nearest vaccine clinic myself.”

Owens fears her stepbrother may be taken off life support if someone with a better chance of survival needs the bed.

“I don’t even want to think about it. ... I mean, he’s been in there for a month. If it comes to crisis standards of care, they’re going to say he’s not showing enough improvement, because he’s not,” she said, fighting back tears. “I hope he pulls through it.”

