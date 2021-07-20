Idaho lawmaker who shared rape accuser's name faces hearing

After the harassment was revealed, hundreds of people reached out to legislative leaders to complain about Giddings' actions. Residents also called for the U.S. Air Force Academy to investigate whether Giddings, who is a major in the Air Force Reserves, violated any military rules.

The Air Force acknowledged in June that “an assessment is ongoing,” but because it's subject to federal privacy rules, it's not clear if that review resulted in any findings.

The House Ethics Committee received two formal complaints about Giddings but didn't immediately release details on either, other than to say it found probable cause that “misconduct may have occurred regarding a portion of each complaint.”

The public ethics hearing is set for Aug. 2 at the Idaho Statehouse.

The intern's attorney, Annie Pelletier Hightower with the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence, said that when Giddings publicized the woman's personal information, the lawmaker did “pretty much exactly what every person who experiences sexual violence fears will happen to their information.”

Hightower said she was happy to learn an ethics hearing would be held.

“It's an important step for the state, if we are really invested in creating space where people can report sexual violence,” Hightower said. “I think we should expect better of our lawmakers, and I am happy that there is some process for accountability that is ongoing.”

