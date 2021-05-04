Idaho legislative intern reports rape, is ID’d by lawmaker

She came back this year as an intern, hoping to prepare for a future career in government. She said she agreed to von Ehlinger’s dinner invitation because she was hoping to network and was excited to go to a restaurant that cost far more than what she could afford on her near-minimum wage salary.

After dinner, von Ehlinger brought her back to his apartment rather than her car because he said he’d forgotten something. Once there, Doe said, he pinned her down and forced her to perform oral sex, despite the fact that she said “no” in several ways and froze. Doe is petite, and von Ehlinger is bigger, she said.

“He has a collection of guns. Fight or flight was never an option,” she said.

During the alleged sexual assult, Doe said she tried to focus on something else.

“I got fixated on his curtains because they were bright red — I named them 'American red' in my head, because it was bright like the stripes in the flag,” she said. “I just stared at it ... I will never forget how disgusting I felt.”

She reported the incident two days later. Next came forensic exams, reports to the Idaho attorney general and interviews with the ethics committee. The committee eventually announced a public hearing would be held, making Doe’s complaint public on April 16.