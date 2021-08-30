Ida's aftermath: See video, images from New Orleans, Gulf Coast the morning after the storm

CNN's Nadia Romero surveys the damage Hurricane Ida left behind in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rescue workers set out in hundreds of boats and helicopters to reach people trapped by floodwaters and utility crews mobilized Monday after a furious Hurricane Ida swamped the Louisiana coast and shattered a large swath of the state's electrical grid in the sweltering, late-summer heat.
One of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. mainland weakened into a tropical storm overnight as it pushed inland over Mississippi with torrential rain and shrieking winds, its danger far from over.
Ida was blamed for at least one death — someone hit by a falling tree outside Baton Rouge — but with many roads impassable and cellphone service knocked out in places, the full extent of its fury was still coming into focus.
The hurricane “came in and did everything that was advertised, unfortunately,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
Read the latest here: VIDEO
Residents of New Orleans take stock of the damage wrought after Hurricane Ida blew through Louisiana.
Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, bringing winds of 230 km/h on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina tearing through the region.
A fearsome Hurricane Ida left scores of coastal Louisiana residents trapped by floodwaters and pleading to be rescued Monday while making a shambles of the electrical grid across a wide swath of the state in the sweltering, late-summer heat.
PHOTO GALLERY
Photos: Hurricane Ida's aftermath
Traffic diverts around downed power lines Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Metairie, La. A fearsome Hurricane Ida has left scores of coastal Louisiana residents trapped by floodwaters and pleading to be rescued, while making a shambles of the electrical grid across a wide swath of the state in the sweltering, late-summer heat. One of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. mainland has now weakened into a tropical storm as it pushes inland over Mississippi with torrential rain and shrieking winds. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
This Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 photo shows a house in the mid city neighborhood of New Orleans where Chris Atkins and his wife were when the sheet rock came off during Hurricane Ida Sunday. (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana)
Rebecca Santana
A New Orleans Firefighter assesses damages to downtown buildings resulting from the effects of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
A section of roof that was blown off of a building in the French Quarter by Hurricane Ida winds blocks an intersection, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
A woman peers out the door of a business in the French Quarter after the effects of Hurricane Ida knocked out power to the city, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
New Orleans Firefighters assess damages to properties effected by Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
New Orleans Firefighters assess damages as they look through debris after a building collapsed from the effects of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
A blown down sign lies on the street along Bourbon Street in the French Quarter after Hurricane Ida knocked out power to the city, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La. Some businesses, hotels and homes are running on back up generators. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
Greg Nazarko, manager of the Bourbon Bandstand bar on Bourbon Street, stands outside the club, where he rode out the storm, after Hurricane Ida that knocked out power in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Traffic diverts around power poles that hang over a road after Hurricane Ida moved through the area Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 in Metairie, La. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
A woman pushes a stroller past a boarded up building in the French Quarter after the effects of Hurricane Ida knocked out power to the city, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!