Illinois AG probes suburban police force after 2020 death

Messages left Wednesday for Joliet police and the mayor’s office weren’t immediately returned.

The investigation will include interviews and meetings with police, government officials, residents and advocates to determine whether reforms are needed. It will also review use of force and how the department handles officer complaints. Joliet, a community of roughly 150,000, is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) outside Chicago.

The probe is the first of its kind under a new Illinois law that gives the attorney general’s office more authority to investigate and take civil action when looking at patterns or practices of unconstitutional or unlawful policing.

After Lurry's death, a police sergeant was charged with misconduct for releasing video showing another officer slapping Lurry and pinching his nose. Sgt. Javier Esqueda, who was stripped of his badge and gun and transferred to desk duty, said he released the video because he believed the department was trying to cover up the arrest. Esqueda has been praised as a whistleblower by advocacy groups.

Raoul said he met with members of Lurry’s family to offer condolences and discuss limitations of the investigation.