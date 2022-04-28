Illinois auto business employee shoots at fleeing customer's car, police say

DECATUR, Ill. — Police said they arrested a Decatur automotive business employee after he had taken a shot at the car of a fleeing customer who refused to pay his bill.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police quotes the 42-year-old employee as explaining he was being dragged along by the customer’s car Monday night and was attempting to shoot out a rear tire to disable the vehicle.

Officer K. Borders, who signed the affidavit, said the shot from the man’s .40 caliber handgun missed the tire and drilled a bullet hole above the rear driver’s side wheel well.

“(The employee) explained to officers he was being dragged by the vehicle (the customer) was driving, but could not elaborate if he was intentionally hanging on to the driver’s side door or making every attempt to let go,” said Borders.

“He explained that he never fell down and was never directly in front of the vehicle. He advised (the customer) continued driving in a large semi-circle in the gravel parking lot to take the vehicle off the lot without paying.”

Police arrived at the business, Bills Custom Repairs and Restorations, at 8:10 p.m. to respond to reports of shots fired. Borders said the employee immediately admitted what he had done and the officer removed the man’s handgun which he was carrying in a waistband holster.

The employee is quoted as saying the customer owed $300 for work done on his Cadillac but made no attempt to pay as he got ready to drive away. “(The employee) stated he was standing next to the open driver’s side door of the vehicle pleading with (the customer) not to drive away and work out the payment another way,” said Borders.

“He explained that he believed (the customer) was in possession of a black pistol as it appeared he was holding a firearm in his sweatshirt front pocket.”

The customer didn’t get far, however, abandoning the vehicle at the property fence line and then fleeing on foot. The Cadillac was back in the business garage when police arrived.

“While on scene and speaking with officers, (the customer) had called (the employee) about the vehicle but would not provide a statement to officers via phone or give his location,” Borders added.

“Offices later spoke with the fiancée of (the customer) by phone and she advised that he did not wish to provide a statement or speak with police... Officers were unable to obtain the name of the fiancée or verify (the customer’s) full information.”

The employee was booked on a preliminary charge of the aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle. Macon County Jail records show he was released from custody Wednesday afternoon after paying a $500 bond on bail set at $5,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0