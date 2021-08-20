Illinois Democrats to redraw political maps using census

“Our goal has always been to implement a map that is fair and represents the diversity of the population of Illinois,” Harmon said. “With census data now available, we will take any necessary legislative action with that same goal in mind.”

But Republicans and others who want independently drawn maps — not districts created by the party in power — still have concerns about how the next round of maps will be created.

Political maps must be redrawn after each decennial census to reflect changes in population and ensure the protection of voters’ rights. The districts must be compact, contiguous and of equal population, among other things. Historically lawmakers have used census data to draw those boundaries, but the release of 2020 data was delayed this year due party to the pandemic.

In Illinois, if the governor doesn’t approve new maps by June 30 the job shifts to a bipartisan commission. So Democrats, citing June 30 as their deadline, used the American Community Survey to draw the boundaries. The ACS uses five-year estimates rather than an actual count.