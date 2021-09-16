Illinois hopes 'better angels' prevail in Lincoln desk rehab

The state purchased the desk from Smith's daughter in 1953 for $500 and for decades it sat in the Old State Capitol with no notice to recommend it. This year, Third Coast Preservation of Elmhurst got $6,300 and six months to restore it, which included reversing well-meaning changes in a 1958 makeover — changes that were historically inaccurate at best and damaging at worst, Third Coast conservator Anna Weiss-Pfau said.

Historical objects carry a visceral impact not found in documents, such as the ones paired with the desk for the exhibit, “Lincoln's Life in Letters," from an early homework assignment to the Emancipation Proclamation, Lincoln historian Christian McWhirter said.

“An object maybe doesn’t provide you as many details as say a letter would, but an object just carries so much power...," McWhirter said. “People can be brought to tears by a historical object."

It is a testament to Lincoln's many dichotomies that such transcendent prose was transcribed on a second-hand desk, Shutt noted.

“It’s such a simple thing to me that he calls a family member, and he gives him space in his store to write his first inaugural address, the address that arguably is one of the most important things he will do as an introduction to the presidency,” Shutt said.