Illinois justices weigh harshness of 19-year-old's life term

“Ted remarked that the victims ‘were about to make the make the news’ and defendant admitted that he knew that the victims might be shot,” Kashyap said. “Nevertheless, he drove two miles to the location where the victims had been taken to a junkyard, and once he got there..., confirmed whether the victims were in the junkyard with the members who were shooting them, parked his car and he acted as a lookout."

Moreover, a month later, House approached a witness and intimidated her into recanting her statement to authorities, court documents show.

Lauren Bauser, an assistant state appellate defender, noted the “evolving” standards in courts and legislatures regarding young offenders, ensuring that their prison sentences are proportionate to their culpability and their amenability to rehabilitation.