 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois man charged in officer attack during Jan. 6 riot
0 Comments
AP

Illinois man charged in officer attack during Jan. 6 riot

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO (AP) — A man has become at least the 11th Illinois resident to be charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and the first of the approximately 500 arrested in the insurrection to be accused of assaulting a member of the media.

Forty-three-year-old Shane Jason Woods of Auburn, in central Illinois, was arrested Thursday and charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, the Chicago Tribune reported.

According to the criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., video footage shows Woods deliberately tripping a U.S. Capitol police officer then pushing her to the ground as she tried to pursue someone else who had sprayed her with bear mace.

Hours later, videos show Woods running after a cameraman and tackling him from behind, causing him to drop his camera, the complaint says. The journalist has estimated the mob caused at least $34,000 in damage, according to the complaint. Other videos and still images show Woods climbing over a fence that had been knocked down, and grabbing and throwing cameras and other equipment to the ground, the complaint alleges.

Woods does not have a listed telephone number and could not be reached for comment.

His arrest comes days after a Chicago police officer, Karol Chwiesiuk, was charged with breaching the Capitol and entering a senator's office, after authorities say he texted photos of himself inside the building while wearing a police department sweatshirt.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Chicago Tribune.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The heart of Rome's Colosseum reopens to the public

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News