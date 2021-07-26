 Skip to main content
Illinois man who was wounded by robber shoots and kills him. Now he's going to prison for 4 years
Illinois man who was wounded by robber shoots and kills him. Now he's going to prison for 4 years

DECATUR, Illinois — DeeAndre J. Woodland, the Decatur man who shot a would-be robber to death after being shot and wounded himself, was sent to prison for four years.

Woodland, 40, took a plea deal and entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon when he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court July 16. Further charges alleging the aggravated discharge of a firearm and being a felon who possessed and used a firearm were then dismissed by Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith.

DeeAndre J. Woodland

The plea deal was negotiated by defense lawyer Douglas B. Johnson, the second lawyer to work the case. Woodland had been represented by D. Peter Wise, but he withdrew in April after Woodland rejected an earlier plea deal he had negotiated.

The case dates back to Sept. 7, 2019, when Woodland fatally shot 20-year-old Dontrez Williams in the 1200 block of North Edward Street. Reports from detectives with the Decatur Police Department had identified Williams, who had alcohol and a high level of methamphetamine in his blood, as being the aggressor.

“Mr. Williams begins firing at this other individual (Woodland) who then produced his own handgun and returns fire, subsequently striking Mr. Williams, who fell to the ground,” Det. Jason Kuchelmeister had told a coroner’s jury at an inquest in November 2019.

Kuchelmeister said the violence was captured on surveillance video and he speculated that Williams’ intention had been to rob Woodland, who had just arrived at the scene of an illegal gambling party. Woodland had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg in the exchange of fire at 5:47 a.m.

A check of his record shows this isn’t the first brush with gun trouble for Woodland, whose aliases on his Macon County Jail booking sheet include the name “Pistol-Pete.” A jury had acquitted him in July 2008 on charges of murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, but he was back in court in September of that year charged with the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

On that occasion a jury found him guilty and he was sentenced to eight years in prison in December 2008.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

