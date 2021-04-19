Illinois National Guard activated ahead of Chauvin verdict

CHICAGO (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker activated the Illinois National Guard Monday ahead of an expected verdict in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with George Floyd's death.

The move was in response to a request from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Pritzker’s office said 125 personnel would be deployed starting Tuesday to support Chicago police. Their “limited mission” would include helping manage street closures during demonstrations, Pritzker's office said.

Former officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, faces murder and manslaughter charges after pinning his knee against Floyd's neck last May. Disturbing video footage of Floyd's death prompted demonstrations and calls for racial justice nationwide. In Chicago, chaos followed some protests. The case went to the jury Monday.