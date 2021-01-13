Illinois replaces longest-serving legislative leader in US

Welch has been part of Madigan's inner circle, serving as chairman of the powerful Executive Committee and was chosen last fall to be chairman of an investigative committee demanded by Republicans to review Madigan's involvement in the ComEd scandal. Welch abruptly brought the probe to a close, claiming that the Republicans had created a political show.

After decades of sharp partisanship in the House, Welch, who was derided Tuesday by the chamber's top Republican as a continuation of “the model of Madigan Inc.,” tried to bridge the gap in his first comments at the helm.

After recognizing both the GOP and Democrats, he said, “Today will be the last time I talk about us as Democrats or Republicans, because I want to talk about us being united. We're going to work together to move this state forward."

Madigan’s leadership has been questioned in recent years, even before the ComEd allegations surfaced. The scrutiny included his handling of sexual harassment allegations and a scathing report in which he commissioned that detailed the environment of bullying and intimidation in the speaker’s office under his chief of staff of 25 years.