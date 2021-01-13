Illinois to replace longest-serving legislative leader in US

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois House Democrats threw their support Wednesday behind a Black lawmaker to take over as speaker, backing Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch to lead the chamber as Michael Madigan stepped aside from a job he'd held for most of the past four decades.

Madigan issued a statement conceding that the House needed new leadership after a morning Democratic caucus cast a majority of its votes for Welch, of the Chicago suburb of Hillside. Assuming he prevails in a floor vote as expected with his party controlling the House, he would be the first Black speaker in Illinois history.

House members had taken up nominations for speaker early Wednesday afternoon, with Welch getting the nomination along with the ceremonial nomination of the current minority leader, Republican Jim Durkin of Western Springs.

Welch emerged as the front-runner Monday after Madigan, who has been a lock in that caucus for 18 terms, wielded the gavel for 36 of the past 38 years. Madigan, the longest-serving legislative leader in modern U.S. history, failed in a Sunday test vote to get the 60 votes required to reclaim the gavel, largely because of a federal bribery investigation that’s implicated him.