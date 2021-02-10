'I'm not a cat': The story behind how a Texas attorney went viral in a feline filter fiasco

Ponton told CNN he had to use his secretary's computer for the hearing, and suspects she or her daughter had last used the cat's image.

"The cat was empathetic with me," he said. "It was as upset about it as I was."

CNN reached out to the county attorney for Presido County but did not hear back. A person who answered the phone at his office said the office was receiving a lot of calls.

Virtual hearings have been a mainstay during the pandemic and it's no different in Texas. Ferguson said Texas judges have held more than a million virtual hearings at this point.

While it may have looked very "un-purr-fessional," the judge was proud of how all sides handled the situation.

"If you watch carefully, no one mocked him or laughed at him," Ferguson said. "It just showed the professionalism and the dignity that these lawyers bring to virtual hearings."

Ferguson used his Twitter account to give the world a public service announcement about using Zoom.