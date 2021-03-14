Immigrant victims of crime hope Congress eases visa hurdles

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In a bid to become a legal permanent resident of the United States, she says she lives in fear, afraid both of being deported and of retribution after she testified against men who were convicted of killing her boyfriend.

Robbers forced her and her boyfriend to lay on the floor of his Philadelphia rowhouse, she testified, and after searching the house for cash he made selling drugs, shot him point-blank in the head.

Even after that horror, the woman, who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity, said bearing the fear is worth it. That's because in the U.S. — where she overstayed a visitor's visa 20 years ago to escape civil war in her native Liberia — she can work and send money back to her son.

“This is all I know, and the opportunities here are not in my country," the 55-year-old woman said. "Everybody depends on me. ... That’s all I work for, apart from paying my rent and eating, that’s all I work for — helping my family."

Her best, and perhaps last, hope for remaining in the U.S. is her application for a U visa, carved out for people without legal status who become victims of serious crimes — or in some cases, witnesses — and help law enforcement solve them.