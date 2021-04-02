Immigrants with temporary status have grown deep roots in US

For Chavez, who lives in Springdale, Arkansas, and has been renewing her temporary status for two decades, the legislation could put an end to fears of deportation. It also would let her travel more easily to see her mother and sister in their humble Salvadoran hometown.

“We really hope everything is going to change in our favor now,” Chavez said.

While temporary, the program can be renewed by U.S. officials and has been repeatedly. If supporters and critics agree on anything, it’s that a temporary program should not last decades.

Last fall, there were 10 countries designated for the program by the U.S. Homeland Security secretary. The Biden administration, which has eased some of Trump’s hardline immigration policies and is facing an uptick in migration, has recently added two more — Myanmar and Venezuela.

More than half of those with the status are from El Salvador, which was designated for the program after a 2001 earthquake. Many have lived in the U.S. for decades and have no plan of returning to a country that still sees thousands of people leave each year in search of economic stability and safety from gangs.