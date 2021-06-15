Impatient Democrats prepare to go-it-alone on infrastructure

Biden is also facing skepticism from Democrats who want to see robust investments in strategies to fight climate change — for electric vehicle charging stations, money to bolster communities' response to harsh weather conditions and funds for public transit that many rural state Republicans oppose and that have been dramatically reduced in the bipartisan plan.

“There has to be a guarantee, an absolute unbreakable guarantee, that climate is going to be at the center of any infrastructure deal that we cut," said Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass.

“We cannot let our planet down,” said Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore. “This has to be part of the deal.″

The White House plans to give the bipartisan infrastructure negotiations another week to 10 days before assessing the next steps, but insisted there was no deadline to this latest round of talks.

Deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said that Ricchetti conveyed to the lawmakers that "we are certainly going to know where things stand on infrastructure talks generally in the next week to 10 days, and that we can then take stock overall. But he did not set a deadline or cutoff.”