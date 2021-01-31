Impeachment fever hits Kentucky with efforts to oust leaders

Another pending impeachment petition was filed recently against GOP state Rep. Robert Goforth, a former gubernatorial candidate who was indicted for allegedly trying to strangle a woman. Goforth has pleaded not guilty, and the case is pending.

With the focus on Beshear and Cameron, University of Louisville law professor Samuel Marcosson said the petitions against the governor and the attorney general are a misuse of the process.

"Weaponizing impeachment is not a welcome result,” he said.

Impeachment should be reserved for serious misconduct in office, not policy disputes, he said. One way to resolve policy disagreements is to vote someone out of office, he said.

Anna Whites, an attorney representing the anti-Cameron petitioners, said the state shouldn't have to wait for an election to remedy his “dishonesty and misconduct” in the Taylor investigation. Cameron was elected to a four-year term in 2019, as was Beshear.

In one crucial legal test, Kentucky's Supreme Court ruled the governor had the authority to put restrictions on businesses and individuals to try to contain the coronavirus.

Beshear says prolonging a meritless case by accusers he regards as anti-government extremists would be "giving more oxygen” to their beliefs.