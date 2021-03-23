Impeachment probe into Gov. Cuomo could take 'months'

Key issues for the legislative impeachment probe remain unresolved including how long the investigation will take, whether lawmakers will hold public hearings, if the committee will release a report with its findings to the public and how the committee will decide what constitutes an impeachable offense.

The majority of state lawmakers and members of New York's Congressional Delegation have called on Cuomo to resign as he faces allegations of sexual harassment, sexual misconduct and suppressing data to downplay the number of nursing homes residents who died of COVID-19.

The governor has denied touching anyone inappropriately and apologized if he made anyone feel uncomfortable. He has also said his administration should have released data earlier but wanted to verify each death.

Dozens of lawmakers have raised concern over the governor's acknowledgement that he “unintentionally” offended others with his behavior, as well as his top aide's statement that the administration didn't release data about nursing home resident deaths to lawmakers because of fear that former President Trump's administration would “use it against us.”