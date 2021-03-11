'Impossible travel conditions' as spring storm delivers historic snow and severe storms

In addition to all that, the cold front will eventually stall across the Southern Plains, resulting in heavy rain over much of the same region throughout the next couple of days which will lead to flooding.

Here is what to expect and when.

Friday

Friday morning the snow begins to pick up. Throughout the day the snow bands will become more frequent across Colorado and Wyoming and travel conditions will continue to deteriorate.

While there are still some uncertainties at play, the general message from the NWS office in Boulder, Colorado is for 1-3 feet of snow for much of their forecast area.

Colorado is not the only state expecting intense snowfall accumulations. Eastern Wyoming, western Nebraska and even parts of southern South Dakota will likely see over a foot of snow through the weekend.

A severe threat is also expected to develop Friday across parts of west Texas and western Oklahoma.