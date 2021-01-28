In 2016, Maxwell said she grew unhappy with Jeffrey Epstein

The redactions came after U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska ruled that any testimony addressing Maxwell's sexual relations with adults could remain sealed. Lawyers for Maxwell had sought to keep the document sealed on the grounds it could affect potential jurors for her trial next July.

The transcript of a deposition of Maxwell that took place earlier in 2016 was released in October. In it, Maxwell was combative throughout seven hours of questioning. In the second deposition, her lawyer frequently warned her not to answer questions and even threatened to walk out.

In the first deposition, she had denied introducing Britain’s Prince Andrew to underage sex partners and said she could not recall taking Giuffre out for a night of clubbing with Andrew in London.. She also said she had flown on Epstein’s private planes with ex-President Bill Clinton but refused to describe Epstein and the Democrat as friends.

In the second deposition, she was adamant that she never saw Epstein getting massages from teenagers who were not yet adults.

“Did anyone ever complain to you that Mr. Epstein had demanded sex of them?” attorney David Boies asked.

“Never,” Maxwell responded.