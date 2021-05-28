In a punk 'Cruella,' dogs play second fiddle to the designs

“That sparked an idea that I could make stuff punky or messed up but keep a beauty element to it, which makes it not just period and punk, it gives it a fresh take and makes it modern,” Stacey said. “So if you are doing a really graphic, harsh (look), you can do a softer beauty lip with it. Or if she’s hanging off a garbage truck, she can still have pink and blue jewels that contradict with the situation. There's that kind of juxtaposition, a real clash of things that I tried to keep in mind when creating.”

One of Stacey’s most striking looks (and one that many beauty bloggers have already recreated and sent to her) features Cruella with a black spray paint mask across her eyes with the words “The Future” stenciled out. The font, she said, was inspired by a Sex Pistols album cover.

“I put it to Emma, wondering if I was mad, and she was like, ‘No let’s do it,’” Stacey said.

Stone, she said, was game for anything. She didn’t have to dye her hair for the role, but Stacey said she would have in a heartbeat.

"I weighed in a bit, but there were geniuses that were creating her look,” Stone said. “Putting on all of that really did make you feel like Cruella de Vil.”