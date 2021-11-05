 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

In a surprise, BC has Jurkovec back at QB

  • 0
In a surprise, BC has Jurkovec back at QB

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) hands off to running back Pat Garwo III during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Boston.

 Michael Dwyer

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec started Friday night’s game against Virginia Tech, a surprising move that wasn’t hinted at all in the past few weeks when the Eagles shuffled QBs and searched for solid play at the position.

Jurkovec, a junior who transferred from Notre Dame before last season and threw for over 2,500 yards in his first season at The Heights, suffered a hand injury in Week 2. It was thought that he could be out for the rest of the season.

Jurkovec completed his initial pass before getting picked off on his next. But, on an interesting twist, Virginia Tech defensive back Dorian Strong fumbled on the return and Jurkovec recovered it.

Two plays later, Jurkovec scampered in for an 8-yard TD.

In a season-opening win over Colgate, he threw for three touchdowns and 303 yards — his fifth career 300-yard game.

Last season, the 6-foot-5 Jurkovec finished with 2,558 yards passing, the most ever by a Boston College QB in his first 10 games.

BC used backup Dennis Grosel after Jurkovec got hurt before shifting to true freshman Emmett Morehead in a 21-6 loss at Syracuse.

On Tuesday, BC coach Jeff Hafley said “it could be two, but I'd like it to be one" when he spoke about which backup would play.

People are also reading…

———

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president.  It's all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Kenosha officer says he told supporters to 'go home' during 2020 unrest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News