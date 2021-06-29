In collapsed building's twin, most residents are staying put

But most residents interviewed Monday are taking the position of Philip and Nora Zyne, who are staying put in their fifth-floor condo. The Zynes bought their condo 12 years ago, and have lived there full time for six. They have several friends and acquaintances who lived in the south tower and remain missing.

“I’ve never seen any major structural issues" in the north building, said Philip Zyne, an attorney. “I’m not worried at all right now. I do want to get a full structural engineering and forensic examination done.”

Zyne said he’s seen numerous inspectors in his building since the collapse, and only a small number of people packing up to go.

“It’s not a mass exodus by any means. I’d say maybe a quarter of the building has left," he said.

Salomon Gold, who spent 10 years as the condo association president for the north tower and 20 on the board, is convinced the building is safe, saying he and the other board members never skimped on maintenance. He compared the building collapse to airplanes: Just because one crashes doesn't mean others of that same make and model will.

“We are in good shape,” said Gold, 89. The current condo association president, Naum Lusky, declined comment Monday.