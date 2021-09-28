In Cuban Miami, police chief's reform agenda hits tight spot

At one point, Carollo played a video showing Acevedo entering the dance floor of a fundraiser to dance the cha-cha-cha and slapping a woman’s rear with a piece of paper, and another video of him impersonating Elvis Presley dancing the “Jailhouse Rock” in the iconic white jumpsuit.

“Do you find it acceptable for your police chief? Not that he was dressed up as Elvis, not that he was trying to pretend that he looked like Elvis, not that he was trying to mimic Elvis' thingie, but that he would go out publicly with pants like that in that fashion where his midsection are in pants so tight,” he asked while looking at the city manager. “I am just going through parts to show what goes on through this man's head.”

Later during the meeting, Carollo referred again to the “tight pants” and said the only time he wore pants like that was when he played football and had a jockstrap on.

Acevedo did not comment on the meeting, but he tweeted a picture of himself with the slogan “¡Patria y vida!” — “Homeland and life!” — in support of demonstrators against Cuba's communist regime, after suggesting in his Friday memo that certain commissioners were acting more like the Castro brothers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0