In first March for Life since Roe's reversal, supporters turn focus to Congress; Biden vows to fight for abortion rights

This Friday, January 20, anti-abortion activists are holding their annual 'March for life' rally in Washington DC. It is the first such march since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, which guaranteed access to abortions in the US. The decision was a huge victory for many conservatives …

WASHINGTON (AP) — A half century after Roe v. Wade, March for Life supporters on Friday celebrated the Supreme Court's dismantling of that constitutional right to abortion and heralded the political struggle set loose by the court's decision. President Joe Biden pledged to do all in his limited power to restore core abortion rights.

The first March for Life since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June came with a new focus. Instead of concentrating their attention on the court, the marchers vowed to push for action from the building directly across the street: the U.S. Capitol.

Congress, movement leaders say, must be warned against making any attempt to curtail the multiple anti-abortion laws imposed last year in a dozen states.

Thousands spread across a section of the National Mall for the event, the Capitol Building in sight from a distance.

"For nearly 50 years, you have marched to proclaim the fundamental dignity of women, of their children and of life itself," Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, whose office argued the case that overturned Roe v. Wade, told the crowd. "But this year is different "

Biden offered his counterpoint in a proclamation recognizing Sunday — Jan. 22 — as the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. "Never before has the Court taken away a right so fundamental to Americans," his statement said. "In doing so, it put the health and lives of women across this Nation at risk."

He said he would continue to use his executive authority in any way he can to preserve abortion protections while urging Congress to enshrine such rights in law.

The crowd appeared smaller than in past years but bore multiple hallmarks of previous marches in the enthusiasm of the gathering, the large numbers of young people from Catholic schools around the country and plenty of banners representing different churches and religious orders.

Abortion March for Life

People participate in the March for Life rally Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Washington. 

"The struggle has changed," said Marion Landry, 68, who came from North Carolina with her husband, Arthur, 91, for the sixth time. "In some ways you don't have that central focus anymore. Now it's back to the states."

Mike Miller, 59, who came from Boston, has attended at least 15 such marches over the years. "There's still a lot of work to do," he said. "This is only one step and in the next step, education becomes the biggest thing." Full story:

